One week since Bali's Mount Agung erupted thousands of Australians remain stranded on the island. (AAP)

One week since Bali's Mount Agung erupted sending plumes of ash into the air, thousands of Australians remain stranded on the island.

Deteriorating flying conditions have forced the cancellation of several flights from Bali, leaving thousands of Australians still stranded on the island.

More than 7400 passengers have been flown back home by Jetstar, Virgin and Qantas since Denpasar Airport reopened on Wednesday after the ash cloud from Mount Agung's volcanic eruption cleared.

But more than 2000 people will remain in the popular holiday destination after conditions started to deteriorate on Saturday afternoon - nearly one week since the eruption.

Jetstar cancelled all of its Sunday flights departing before 4pm and Qantas cancelled it's Sunday night flight from Denpasar to Sydney.

While five Jetstar flights were able to depart on Saturday morning, several evening flights were cancelled.

Virgin was forced to cancel its three scheduled recovery flights on Saturday after conditions "significantly deteriorated," a spokeswoman told AAP on Saturday.

Sunday's Virgin flights are under review.

The volcano's activity level remained listed at high despite no major eruption occurring, Indonesia's volcanology agency said on Saturday.