Kyrie Irving has hit a key three-pointer and a driving basket in the closing two minutes as the Boston Celtics overcame the Phoenix Suns 116-111 in the NBA.

Irving finished with 19 points, leading a balanced attack for Boston, who improved their league-best record to 20-4.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris each scored 17 points, Jayson Tatum had 15 and Al Horford added 14 points and 11 assists.

Phoenix's Devin Booker scored a season-high 38 points in his first game at TD Garden since he put up 70 against the Celtics on March 24.

T.J. Warren had 19 points, and Tyson Chandler finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.