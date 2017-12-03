Tim Paine has overcome two blows to an injured finger to play a vital role in the second Ashes Test. (AAP)

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine has suffered two blows to his troublesome finger but still posted a half-century against England in the second Test.

Paine was twice struck on his right index finger while making a half-century against England at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman has had seven surgeries on the digit he initially injured in an exhibition game in 2010 - the year of his Test debut.

The repeated problems were a prime factor in his long absence from the Test side - he didn't wear a baggy green from October 2010 until controversially recalled for the current Ashes series.

On Sunday, Paine copped two blows on the finger in a 15-minute span from English quick Craig Overton.

In obvious pain, he peeled off his glove to closely examine his finger and received attention from team medicos at a drinks break.

But the 32-year-old continued batting to reach his third Test half-century.

Paine combined with Shaun Marsh for an 85-run stand for the sixth wicket before he was caught at deep square leg for 57.

The innings, highlighted by six fours and a six, was hailed by Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist.

"His intent has been spot on," Ponting told BT Sport.

"He copped a couple of nasty ones on that index finger ... but he has played beautifully."

Gilchrist said Paine's past finger troubles hampered the Tasmanian mentally as much as physically.

"It was his batting that suffered most difficulties," Gilchrist told BT Sport.

"It wasn't physical as much as mental because he was worried about a ball rearing up into those glove and a repeat injury."