With the Australian PGA Order of Merit settled, Jordan Zunic has missed the European Tour exemption. (AAP)

Australian PGA Championship runner-up Jordan Zunic has fallen shy of a European Tour exemption as the Australian PGA Order of Merit standings are finalised.

Jordan Zunic is preferring to look at the positives after a runner-up finish in a sudden-death play-off at the Australian PGA Championship snatched away a berth on the European Tour.

Overnight leader by three shots, the Wollongong product managed a one under 71 on Sunday to finish 18 under.

But he was left to rue a bogey-double bogey finish on Saturday in what was still a superb 64, as Brisbane's Cameron Smith finished strongly to beat him at the death at Gold Coast's Royal Pines.

It meant the 25-year-old also missed the two-year exemption on the European Tour that came with the win, ironically something Smith is unlikely to use given his preoccupation in the US.

"I'm pretty happy with everything this week," Zunic, who struggled on the European Challenge Tour this year, said.

"I've come a long way from where I was last week and missing a few cuts, so I'm happy about that.

"You know, we did everything we could so that's all I could do. Cam was just too good on the back."

There is another way into Europe though, thanks to new rules that award the winner of the PGA of Australia Order of Merit a one-year exemption.

The winner is also granted a start at next year's British Open, the WGC-Bridgestone International in the United States and HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

But Sydney-based Zunic will need to rely on three men above him passing up the option.

West Australian Brett Rumford topped the year's list, pooling more than $300,000 in seven events.

He already has an exemption though, meaning Sunday's third place-getter Adam Bland has the option as the second-highest money earner of the year.

A Japanese tour regular, Bland says he will sleep on it before making a decision.

Next on the list is Cameron Davis, followed by New Zealand's Michael Hendry and then Zunic, who finished seventh overall and is looking forward to some time off.

PGA of Australia final Order of Merit 2017

1. Brett Rumford (WA) $313,094 from seven events

2. Adam Bland (SA) $292,570 from six events

3. Jason Norris (SA) $273,305 from 10 events

4. Cameron Davis (NSW) $225,000 from two events

5. Michael Hendry (NZL) $201,916 from six events

6. Jason Scrivener (WA) $194,836 from five events

7. Jordan Zunic (NSW) $190,819 from 13 events

8. Lucas Herbert (NSW) $172,491 from 10 events

9. James Marchesani (VIC) $158,573 from 14 events

10. Dimitrios Papadatos (NSW) $151,375 from 10 events