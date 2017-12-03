Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull acknowledges the Bennelong by-election is a chance for voters to give a verdict on his government but hopes for a strong result.

One December by-election down and one to go - Malcolm Turnbull is hoping the result in Bennelong will be as positive for the government as Saturday's landslide in New England.

The prime minister is hoping for a strong result on December 16 for John Alexander, who is recontesting his seat of Bennelong after having to resign because he discovered he was a dual citizen and ineligible to be in parliament.

"Every by-election is an opportunity for the people to cast their verdict on the government, absolutely. We take nothing for granted but we've got a great candidate," Mr Turnbull told Sky News on Sunday.