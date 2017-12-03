The start of the Sheffield Shield clash between Tasmania and NSW at Hobart's Bellerive Oval has been delayed by rain.

Rain is forecast in Hobart on Sunday and any play appears unlikely.

The Blues are looking to cement their position at the top of the Shield table heading into a two-month hiatus, while Tasmania are chasing back-to-back wins after their first win of the campaign against South Australia last round.

Tasmania 12-man squad: George Bailey (c), Gabe Bell, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade, Beau Webster.

NSW 12-man squad: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Doug Bollinger, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Ed Cowan, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Peter Nevill, Stephen O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson.