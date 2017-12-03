Downpours expected to ease in Victoria after average rainfall for summer fell in just 24-hours. (AAP)

Rains are expected to ease in Victoria after a summer's worth of rain fell in 24 hours, causing flash floods and forcing people from their homes.

The storm front hit the state on Friday, with the northeast the worst affected as Euroa, Myrtleford and the Buckland Valley faced severe flooding.

"We think after that the main low will move away and we will just see showery, cool weather through most of the state for the remainder of Sunday," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Scott Williams said.

Most of the rain will have stopped by 9am but the forecaster warned there would still be flood risks with water yet to reach lower parts of rivers.

"This (floods) will continue to go on for quite sometime after the rain stops," Mr Williams said.

Premier Daniel Andrews urged all Victorians to stay vigilant and look after each other, particularly those in the flood-threatened centres.

"Some of these rainfall totals we've seen are well and truly an entire summer's rain almost in just a 24-hour period," he told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday.