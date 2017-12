Queensland Police hope they will be able to recover the fishing trawler that sank off the coast with the loss of six men in October.

Queensland police say depending on the weather, the Dianne may be brought to the surface on Sunday afternoon, seven weeks after it sank in rough seas off the town of 1770.

Only one of the crew, Ruben McDornan, survived the October 16 disaster.