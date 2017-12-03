Nationals MP George Christensen has been exposed as the MP who threatened to quit the coalition. (AAP)

Turnbull government backbencher George Christensen has come clean about asking conservative commentators to spread the word he wanted to quit the coalition.

Coalition MP George Christensen has admitted he was the anonymous Turnbull government backbencher threatening to quit the party last week.

He told Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce in a text on Saturday - as Mr Joyce awaited the verdict of voters in a by-election - he would stay on board with the government after it decided to go ahead with a banking royal commission.

News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt revealed on Sunday Mr Christensen had told him, Sky News commentator Peta Credlin and Liberal-defector crossbench senator Cory Bernardi last week he was prepared to quit the government if Malcolm Turnbull was still prime minister by the time parliament rose for Christmas.

He asked them to spread the word without using his name, Bolt wrote.

Now the Queensland Nationals MP - who has threatened to quit the coalition several times - has "reconsidered what can continue to be achieved within the framework of government", he told Bolt on Sunday.

He also posted the explanation on his Facebook page.

There has been anger within the Nationals in the wake of the Queensland election at what they perceive to be Liberals' in-fighting dragging them down.

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro said on Friday that Mr Turnbull should stand down as a "Christmas gift" to Australians, while the party's former federal leader John Anderson said conservative voters were leaving the coalition in droves.

Agitation from Nationals MPs pushing for a banking inquiry and the likelihood they would win parliamentary votes against government policy forced Mr Turnbull to announce the royal commission he described as "regrettable but necessary".

Mr Joyce won a massive swing towards him in Saturday's New England by-election, which he was forced to contest after the High Court found he was a dual citizen and ineligible to be in parliament.