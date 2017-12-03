South Australia will bat on day one of the first Shield match to be played in Cairns, with their side boosted by Test hopeful Chadd Sayers.

Swing bowler Sayers returned to the Redbacks line-up after being left out of the Australia side for the Adelaide day/night Test, missing out on a maiden baggy green.

The match at Cazalys Stadium, the first Shield match to be played in Cairns, pits second-placed Queensland against a SA side seeking to bounce back from a surprise home defeat against struggling Tasmania.

Queensland have been boosted by the return of recent Australian limited-over batsman Sam Heazlett who features in his first Shield match of the season after suffering injury during October's domestic one-day tournament.

Queensland 12-man squad: Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Heazlett, Charlie Hemphrey, Jimmy Peirson (capt), Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Rimmington, Mitch Swepson, Mark Steketee, Luke Feldman.

South Australia 12-man squad: Jake Weatherald, John Dalton, Callum Ferguson, Tom Cooper, Travis Head (capt), Jake Lehmann, Alex Carey, Joe Mennie, Adam Zampa, Chadd Sayers, David Grant, Alex Ross.