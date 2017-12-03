The 2015 Ashes ranks among Shaun Marsh's career lowlights but the current series shapes as the highlight if the veteran continues to rack up the runs.

Shaun Marsh's first taste of Ashes cricket was so unpleasant the bitterness would have taken some time to subside.

Marsh was the reserve batsman during Australia's tour of England in 2015.

Selectors waited until the series-deciding fourth Test to pick the left-hander, who had impressed in the nets and during tour games.

Their last-minute verdict was Marsh should play instead of his brother in an effort to shore up Australia's batting depth at Trent Bridge.

It didn't go to plan. The veteran contributed a fourth-ball duck amid unmitigated carnage.

Australia were skittled for 60, Stuart Broad snared 8-15, Michael Clarke retired and England reclaimed the urn.

"I remember having dinner with the Marsh brothers the night before. We knew two of the three of us were probably going to play but we didn't know which two," Adam Voges recently told AAP.

"What happened in that first innings happened so quickly to all of us, not just Shaun.

"That was tough on him, no doubt, to come in as part of a late decision then unfortunately miss out."

Marsh was dropped after what could easily have been his only Ashes Test.

But the 34-year-old recently earned a chance to deliver on the sport's grandest stage and he proceeded to exact sweet revenge on both Broad and England at Adelaide Oval.

The much-maligned batsman guided Australia from 4-161, at which point Steve Smith departed and a collapse could easily have been on the cards if he didn't concentrate, to beyond 350.

No Australian stayed at the crease anywhere near as long as Marsh, who also posted a half-century at the Gabba.

Shane Warne, Michael Clarke and Michael Vaughan were among many good judges to praise Marsh's patient performance.

"He has been a frustration for Australian cricket ... but from the way he's played in Brisbane to the way that he's playing here, this is his chance to really kind of establish himself in the team for a few years," Vaughan said on the Nine Network.

"He's got everything you require as a batsman."

Marsh, speaking after his eighth Test recall was met with widespread consternation and condemnation, detailed how chilled out he was about the imposing challenge ahead.

"An Ashes series in Australia, it doesn't get much better. I'm going to give it a red-hot crack," he said.

"I've been on tour to England ... I know how big that series is.

"I'm going to try and be as relaxed as possible."