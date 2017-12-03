AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND SECOND ASHES TEST, DAY TWO:

* Score: Australia 8(dec)-442 v England 1-29

* Man of the moment: Shaun Marsh. The oft-maligned West Australian's sparkling 126 not out, backing up his fifty in Brisbane, showed exactly why the selectors rate him so highly. With the game still evenly-poised when he resumed his innings, Marsh combined patience, aggression and impeccable stroke play to guide Australia to a position of dominance. Any doubts about whether it was the right call to give him an eighth crack at Test cricket must surely by now have evaporated

* Key moment: Just how different would this match be without DRS? Or if the Adelaide Oval pitch had a smidge less bounce? England can only wonder after Jimmy Anderson had both Marsh and Tim Paine given out lbw in consecutive overs, only for both wickets to be overturned on review. Marsh in particular looked out for all money when Anderson trapped him on 29 but replays showed the dismissal was a fraction too high. Both went on to make England pay

* Stat of the day: 2611 - Days between Test half-centuries for recalled wicketkeeper Paine, whose 57 represented another big tick for Australia's selectors

* Summary: With every minute that passes, Joe Root's decision to bowl first looks increasingly ill-judged. After handing Australia the advantage on day one, England needed their bowlers to dominate Sunday's opening session with the new ball. But it wasn't to be as Australia rammed home their advantage with an excellent collective batting performance. The visitors then lost the wicket of Mark Stoneman before rain forced play to be abandoned.