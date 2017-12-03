He made changes to his staff and was given more access to the players throughout the Super Rugby season. He was also allowed to set a common coaching agenda for the country's rugby teams this year. NEW LOW Yet any signs of progress were clouded by a 57-0 loss to New Zealand that set a new low for Springbok rugby and put Coetzee’s future back in the spotlight. This was then exacerbated by a heavy defeat in Ireland last month. The coach, however, said critics were not seeing the bigger picture. “If you look at outcomes only, then you are missing the plot completely. You have to create the opportunities for guys to come in. You’ve got to give players chances to grow. You cannot build Rome in a day. “If you’re going to continue to look at the negatives, then you’ll get what you’re looking for. Then you can write what you want about that. But this side is on the up.” Some media were predicting Coetzee could be sacked as early as the end of the week with Rassie Erasmus set to take over.
He was appointed to the new role of Director of Rugby, effectively overseeing Coetzee’s work, and has just returned to South Africa from coaching Munster in Ireland.
