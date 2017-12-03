Dec 2 (Reuters) - Stoke City produced a stunning first-half comeback to beat Swansea City 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, a result that eased the pressure on manager Mark Hughes and sent the Welsh side to the bottom of the Premier League.

Swansea started brightly, taking the lead with a third-minute volley from Wilfried Bony against his former club. It was Bony's first strike for Swansea in nearly two years and ended their seven-hour goal drought.

Swansea's hopes of a first league win at Stoke for 16 years failed to survive the first half as Xherdan Shaqiri, who swooped on a Joe Allen through ball, and a superb back-post volley from Mame Biram Diouf turned around the game in four minutes.

Stoke lost Bruno Martins-Indi, who was carried off strapped to a stretcher after going down under a seemingly innocuous challenge early in the second half. Kevin Wimmer replaced him to shore up the defence as Stoke registered their first win in five games.

