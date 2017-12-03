Tournament host Tiger Woods has fallen 10 shots behind leader Charley Hoffman after the third round of the World Challenge event in the Bahamas.

The wind was the strongest it has been all week at Albany Golf Club, and it showed in the scores Saturday.

Hoffman had a two-under 70 that matched the best score of the day, and only three other players broke par.

The wind also took the air out of any hopes that Woods, playing competitive golf for the first time in 10 months after a fourth back surgery, would get into the mix.

Instead, he was blown away early and battled late for a 75.

Woods opened with four bogeys in seven holes to shoot a front-nine 40.

He went 11 consecutive holes without hitting a green. He didn't have a birdie putt on four of the par 5s he played and he didn't make a birdie until the 14th green -- removing his cap to acknowledge the crowd and holding up a finger to indicate his first birdie.

"It's ridiculous it took me 14 holes to make a birdie," Woods said.

"At that time, I'd already played four par 5s and nothing happened. Just one of those days.

"Anything I did right ended up in a bad spot, and then everything I did wrong, it was really bad."

Hoffman sent his tee shot far right into the bushes on a sand dune right of the 10th fairway. He took a penalty drop onto a sandy path and wound up with a double bogey that brought a half-dozen players back into the mix.

But not for long.

He closed with three birdies over his last five holes, including the 18th hole for the second straight day. That put him at 14 under.

"I got lucky on some tee balls that didn't find the bushes and stayed in the sandy areas and I was able to sort of scrap it around," Hoffman said.

"I'm going to have to handle my nerves a little better than I did today"

Justin Rose, an Albany resident, had a 71 and joined British Open champion Jordan Spieth (72) at nine under to be joint second.

Francesco Molinari of Italy was another shot behind.

Five players are tied for fifth at seven-under par -- American trio Patrick Reed (71), Rickie Fowler (72) and Matt Kuchar (72); Japan's defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (72) and England's Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood (74).