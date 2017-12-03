Victoria have struck early at the MCG after Western Australia won the toss and elected to bat in their Sheffield Shield clash.
WA were 1-7 when rain interrupted play after just three overs, with Jonathan Wells out for a duck when Aaron Finch took a brilliant catch at third slip off the bowling of Chris Tremain.
The Bushrangers confirmed their final XI after a pitch inspection on Sunday morning, with spinner Fawad Ahmed returning to the line-up.
Victoria: Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron White, Daniel Christian, Seb Gotch, Chris Tremain, Scott Boland, Jon Holland, Fawad Ahmed.
Western Australia: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Will Bosisto, Jonathan Wells, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, D'Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Marcus Stoinis.