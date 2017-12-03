Western Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in their Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria at the MCG.

Victoria have struck early at the MCG after Western Australia won the toss and elected to bat in their Sheffield Shield clash.

WA were 1-7 when rain interrupted play after just three overs, with Jonathan Wells out for a duck when Aaron Finch took a brilliant catch at third slip off the bowling of Chris Tremain.

The Bushrangers confirmed their final XI after a pitch inspection on Sunday morning, with spinner Fawad Ahmed returning to the line-up.

Victoria: Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron White, Daniel Christian, Seb Gotch, Chris Tremain, Scott Boland, Jon Holland, Fawad Ahmed.

Western Australia: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Will Bosisto, Jonathan Wells, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, D'Arcy Short, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Marcus Stoinis.