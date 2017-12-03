West Indies batsmen have started brightly in their mission to haul in the massive deficit against New Zealand in the first cricket Test.

The West Indies have begun their second innings in bright fashion, despite starting 386 adrift of New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington.

The tourists were 1-107 at tea on day three at the Basin Reserve but still 279 short of making the Black Caps bat again after the hosts declared their first dig at 9-520.

Kraigg Brathwaite was not out 34 and Shimron Hetmyer a Test-best 27 for the tourists.

Keiran Powell (40) was the only wicket of the post-lunch session, caught and bowled by Matt Henry, ending an opening stand of 72.

The West Indians weren't afraid to use the hook shot as the New Zealand bowlers dug it in short and twice batsmen were hit in the helmet.

Young left-hander Hetmyer, in his fourth Test, looked shaky early on but then opened his shoulders.

He was on seven when given out caught behind off a hook shot but the review showed the ball brushed his shoulder.

Soon after he punched Henry for four through the covers and lofted a ball from Mitchell Santner for six over midwicket.

Earlier in the day, the Black Caps declared late in the first session after Tom Blundell (107no) became the first New Zealand wicketkeeper to score a century on debut.

On day two, Colin de Grandhomme was the NZ hero, clean-hitting his way to 105 off 74 balls.

The West Indies were dismissed for 134 on the first day.