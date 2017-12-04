Travis Head is one of a handful of players who are knocking on the door for Test honours. (AAP)

Just a fortnight after wondering who to pick, Australian selectors have a depth of talent to choose.

A fortnight ago, Australian selectors were looking at the bottom of the barrel.

Now, it's overflowing with options.

Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Alex Carey have all found their timing in a cricket sense.

But surely the trio are lamenting the timing of that timing.

All were touted as prospects for the Test series against England.

All would have heard the selectors' pre-Ashes messages loud and clear: make Sheffield Shield runs and you're in.

But a month ago, Victoria's Maxwell and South Australian duo Head and Carey couldn't produce the weight of Sheffield Shield runs to demand Test selection.

Yet since Australian selectors took a punt on Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine and Cameron Bancfroft, the tide has turned for the trio of could-have beens.

Since the naming of the Ashes side, Maxwell, who played Australia's last Test before the England series, followed his career-best 278 with a 96 for the Vics.

SA skipper Head, a contender for the No.6 Test spot taken by Marsh, has made an 80 and 132 for his state.

And Carey, rated a chance of becoming the Test wicketkeeper, has struck a century.

If those runs came a month ago, they all could conceivably be wearing a baggy green cap.

They're not. But what they are offering is options for a national selection panel which was roundly panned for their Ashes picks.

The cricketers they picked - Marsh, Paine and Bancroft - have performed admirably and appear set for lengthy Test stints.

But suddenly Australian cricket's barrel has depth again.

Maxwell, Head and Carey are legitimate future options.

As are fringe pacemen Jackson Bird and Chadd Sayers, who were in Australia's 13-man squad for the first Test.

Bird returned to Shield ranks and promptly reminded selectors of his ability with an eight-wicket match haul, including an innings five-for.

Sayers, the most consistent Shield wicket-taker over the past three seasons, has added another string to his bow: on Monday, he made 46 with the bat against Queensland, a career-best score.

And should Test spinner Nathan Lyon cop an injury, a host of tweakers are also among the Shield wickets including Fawad Ahmed, Adam Zampa and Jon Holland.