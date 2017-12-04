Bali's Mount Agung volcano is calm and and flights from the tourist island are returning to normal. (AAP)

Bali's volcano's alert remains at the highest level but authorities say the island is safe except for the 10-kilometre exclusion zone.

The Mount Agung volcano on Indonesia's resort island of Bali is calm, emitting only a thin column of sulphuric steam, the disaster management agency says.

"There has been no eruption," said national disaster management agency spokesman Sutopo Nugroho.

The volcano's alert remains at the highest level but Bali is safe except for the 10-kilometre exclusion zone, he said.

Bali's international airport is operating normally, the state-run airport operator Angkasa Pura said.

The airport had been closed for two-and-a-half days last week because of fears that ash from the volcano could threaten flight safety, stranding holidaymakers including thousands of Australians.

Australian budget carrier Jetstar Airways said it had resumed scheduled services to and from Bali on Monday, "with flying conditions around Denpasar Airport expected to remain clear for the next 24 hours."

The country's volcanology agency warned over the weekend that there was still a large amount of pressure inside the volcano despite no eruption occurring.

Authorities raised the warning alert to the highest level on November 27 and ordered the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people after the volcano erupted for two consecutive days.

Nearly 60,000 people have sought refuge in temporary shelters, officials said.

The 3,031-metre Mount Agung last erupted for a period of almost a year in 1963 and 1964, leaving about 1,200 people dead.

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.

The country is home to 127 active volcanoes.