New Zealand have snared the scalps of three West Indies batsmen to advance closer to victory in the first cricket Test at the Basin Reserve.

Dogged resistance from the tourists in their second innings was broken down by a tight Black Caps attack, which combined to take 3-72 off 31 overs in warm, overcast conditions in Wellington.

Resuming at 2-214, the West Indies were 5-286 at lunch, still needing 100 runs to make New Zealand bat again.

Both overnight batsmen fell midway through the morning session, with opener Kraigg Brathwaite falling short of a seventh Test century when trapped lbw for 91 by spinner Mitchell Santner (1-25).

Brathwaite, who added 12 to his overnight score, played back to a ball that shot through and was dismissed on New Zealand's review after umpire Ian Gould declined the initial appeal.

Shai Hope added 16 runs off 59 balls on Monday before edging Trent Boult (1-73) to captain Kane Williamson in the gully when on 37.

Roston Chase took 20 balls to get off the mark but started to play with freedom before chopping Matt Henry (3-57) on to his stumps on 18.

At lunch Sunil Ambris was at the crease on 18, with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich on three.

Ambris, who was dismissed hit wicket off his first ball in Test cricket on Friday, top-edged his third ball for six off Boult to get off the mark.