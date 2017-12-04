England's Alastair Cook walks off after being dismissed for 37 in the first innings in Adelaide. (AAP)

Alastair Cook's form woes have continued after he failed to build on a promising start in the pink-ball Ashes Test.

Alastair Cook's form struggles have continued with the England veteran throwing away a promising start in the pink-ball Ashes Test.

Cook looked well set on 37 on day three at Adelaide Oval before prodding at a Nathan Lyon delivery outside off stump which he nicked to Steve Smith at first slip.

It was another blow for the visitors who were 4-102 late in Monday's opening session in reply to Australia's 8(dec)-442.

England's leading Test run-scorer arrived in Adelaide under plenty of scrutiny after twin failures in Brisbane and few runs in the tour matches.

Cook's two most recent centuries - 193 for county side Essex and 243 against the West Indies - both came in pink-ball cricket, and the tourists would've been hoping he would replicate those efforts.

The 35-year-old looked to be in good touch at the start of his innings, working the ball nicely off his pads in trademark style.

But his eventual dismissal to offspinner Lyon belied his dogged reputation, leaving his side in peril and Australian great Mark Waugh bemused in the Triple M commentary box.

"Cook would be disappointed because he played well ... but that dismissal was a weak dismissal for a good player," Waugh said.

"It was a ball that did nothing."

Former Australian spinner Kerry O'Keefe said Cook could expect to be targeted through the series by Lyon, who has feasted on left-handers all year.

"Nathan Lyon's got 50 wickets against England ... there'll be more if Cook keeps playing that shot, "O'Keefe said.

"He'll have three slips and a gully in Sydney."