Richmond captain Trent Cotchin says he'll do what he can to keep the atmosphere at Punt Road similar to their flag-winning season.

Richmond's resumption -- along with beaten grand finalists Adelaide -- means all AFL clubs have started their journeys to the 2018 premiership.

"We're going out there to hunt as we did in 2017 ... we created a really energetic and exciting environment from day one of pre-season and we're looking to do the same," Cotchin said.