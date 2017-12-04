A Federal Court class action has been filed against Crown Resorts alleging shareholders suffered from a sharp share price drop last year.

Crown Resorts has been hit with a class action alleging it did not give shareholders enough information about risks it was taking in China.

Law firm Maurice Blackburn on Monday filed the Federal Court action, saying the James Packer-controlled casino operator did not make timely and accurate disclosures to the market about activities that led to last year's arrest of 18 employees in China and a 14 per cent fall in its share price.

"Those legal obligations are what underpins the integrity of the entire market - it is how investors can make properly informed decisions about how to allocate capital where it is most deserving," Maurice Blackburn national head of class actions Andrew Watson said.