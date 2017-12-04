Skygazers have enjoyed magical views as a dazzling supermoon rose across Britain. (AAP)

The December moon, traditionally known as the Cold Moon has dazzled skygazers across Britain.

Skygazers have enjoyed magical views as a dazzling supermoon rose across Britain.

December's full moon, traditionally known as the Cold Moon, appears bigger and brighter in the sky as it sits closer than average to Earth.

Tom Kerss, an astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich, says it will reach its highest point above the horizon at about midnight.

Observers will be hoping for clear skies at this time, when the moon will be at its clearest and brightest.

At 3.47 pm - the exact moment of full moon - it was 358, 499 km from Earth, closer than the average distance of 384,472 kilometres.

The first supermoon of the year was visible on January 12 and the second was on November 3.