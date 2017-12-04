Australia celebrate the wicket of England's Dawid Malan in the first session of day three. (AAP)

Joe Root and Alastair Cook have both fallen at Adelaide Oval, where England crashed to 5-128 at tea on day three of the day-night Ashes Test.

Australia have ramped up their push for a day-night Ashes Test victory, with Joe Root and Alastair Cook folding as England crashed to 5-128 at tea on day three at Adelaide Oval.

Pat Cummins claimed the all-important scalp of Root for just nine, while Cook became Nathan Lyon's 50th Ashes scalp when he was out edging on 37.

James Vince and Dawid Malan also departed during Monday's opening session, which finished with Australia leading by 314 runs as they eye a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series.

Root's side resumed at 1-29 on Monday, having sent Australia as Shaun Marsh powered the hosts to an imposing total of 8(dec)-442.

England coach Trevor Bayliss insisted on Sunday night his team could claim a remarkable victory. It was an optimistic view but the prospect of the tourists holding on for a draw was very much on the cards.

Root was summoned to the middle during Monday's second over, when an errant drive from a cramped Vince led to Josh Hazlewood's first wicket and a regulation catch for keeper Tim Paine.

The partnership between the skipper and former captain Cook loomed as the most imposing roadblock for Australia on day three. England's two most experienced batsmen had put on a 248-run stand during a pink-ball Test against the West Indies earlier this year.

Root lasted just 10 deliveries, struggling to hide his disbelief after playing an expansive drive that resulted in a thick edge flying to Cameron Bancroft at third slip.

Lyon found the edge of both Cook and Moeen Ali's bat. Moeen, who is 22 not out, was on three when the ball ballooned off Paine's arm but fell safely.

Malan successfully reviewed after being beaten for pace and trapped lbw by Mitchell Starc on six but the left-hander trudged off later in the session when he edged a teasing Cummins delivery to Paine.