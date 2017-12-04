A woman has become the fifth person to die of meningococcal disease in WA. (AAP)

A woman has become the fifth person to die of meningococcal disease in WA this year, making her the sixth person diagnosed with the illness in recent weeks.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, is the fifth victim of the serogroup W type of meningococcal in WA this year.

So far this year there have been 40 cases of the disease, up from 23 in 2016, with a spike in the number of W and Y strains well above the long-term average of less than one case per year.

A free vaccination program for people aged 15 to 19 is being offered in WA, Tasmania, NSW, Queensland, and Victoria in 2017 and 2018.