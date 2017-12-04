Some flights to and from Bali are set to resume on Monday, with Qantas and Jetstar both flying. (AAP)

Qantas and Jetstar will resume flights to and from Bali on Monday, as the lingering ash cloud caused by the erupting Mount Agung begins to clear.

Virgin will fly out of the Indonesian holiday hot spot, but are still not flying into the island.

Thousands of holidaymakers were stranded in Bali as visibility conditions deteriorated on Saturday, nearly a week since the volcano's eruption.

Jetstar cancelled all of its Sunday flights departing before 4pm and Qantas cancelled it's Sunday night flight from Denpasar to Sydney.

While five Jetstar flights were able to depart on Saturday morning, several evening flights were cancelled.

Virgin was forced to cancel its three scheduled recovery flights on Saturday after conditions "significantly deteriorated," a spokeswoman told AAP.

All of the airlines continue to monitor the situation and advise travellers flights may be cancelled if conditions worsen again.