Atwal, 44, had been top of the leaderboard from the start of the tournament, after carding a course-record 62 in Thursday’s first round and had a chance to win on the last hole on Sunday.
His eagle putt, however, lipped out forcing him to settle for a birdie and 68 for the round as he and Frittelli finished with a 16-under-par score of 268. Frenchman Romain Langasque was third two shots back and Louis de Jager of South Africa fourth on a 13-under-par total of 271.
Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen had earlier lit up the final round as he hit two eagles and a hat-trick of birdies.
His challenge, however, ended with a wayward shot which found trees on the 16th, leading to a triple-bogey seven.
