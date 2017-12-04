The Melbourne Renegades have signed talented youngster Will Sutherland to a rookie contract for the coming Big Bash League season.

Gifted youngster Will Sutherland has signed a rookie contract with the Melbourne Renegades for the coming Big Bash League season.

Sutherland, the son of Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland, has already shown great promise as an allrounder with Victoria in this year's one-day competition.

The 18-year-old was considered worthy of a top-10 pick at this year's AFL draft before he chose to follow his passion for cricket.

"I'm really excited to be on board with the Renegades this season - it will be my first taste of the BBL as a player," Sutherland said.

"The opportunity to learn from the likes of Aaron Finch, Brad Hodge, Dwayne Bravo and Brad Hogg is something I'm really looking forward to.

"T20 cricket tests every part of your game so I'm excited about working closely with some of the best players in the world to achieve success with the Renegades and develop my own skills along the way."

Sutherland became Victoria's youngest List A debutant when he played for the Bushrangers in October, eclipsing the mark set by Renegades teammate Cameron White.

The Renegades have made the BBL finals once in six attempts and are still searching for their maiden title.