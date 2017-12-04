Nick Xenophon Team senator Rex Patrick says his party will not support superannuation changes, forcing the government back to the negotiating table.

The federal government is struggling to drum up crossbench support for all of its superannuation reforms, forcing the legislation's debate to be delayed in the Senate.

Senator Rex Patrick told parliament the Nick Xenophon Team would not be supporting the bill due to concerns over transparency measures for higher-fee "choice" superannuation funds, which are largely excluded from the bills.

Manager of government business Mitch Fifield confirmed the government did not have the numbers to get the bill through the upper house after moving a motion to change the order of business on Monday.