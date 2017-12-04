Alex Hales has been cleared to play again for England. (AAP)

England batsman Alex Hales has been told he's no longer a police suspect from a street fight, which also involved Ben Stokes.

Hales and Stokes had been suspended by England's cricket board after the brawl in Bristol in late September.

English prosecutors have told the ECB that Hales is no longer a police suspect. But whether Stokes will face criminal charges remains unknown.

Hales is set to be included in England's one-day squad for a five-match series against Australia starting January 14.

UK media is also reporting that Stokes could be provisionally be named in the squad, which is expected to be announced later this week.

Hales has been slated to make his return to competitive cricket in the inaugural T10 Cricket League in Dubai from December 21-24.

"Alex Hales will now be considered for England selection following confirmation that he is no longer a suspect in relation to an incident in Bristol in September," the ECB said in a statement on Monday night.

"The ECB Board has convened via conference call to make the decision after being informed that Hales is deemed a witness and will face no charges."

Stokes and Hales were suspended indefinitely by the ECB pending the outcome of a police investigation into their alleged involvement in a fight outside a nightclub which left a man with a fractured eye socket.

UK police have finalised their investigation with prosecutors now deciding whether to charge England vice-captain Stokes.

The ECB ban on Stokes and Hales applied only to England matches, with Stokes returning to competitive cricket in New Zealand last Sunday.

The allrounder played a NZ domestic one-dayer for Canterbury and is expected to feature in another game for them in Auckland on Wednesday.

Once prosecutors inform the ECB of the status of Stokes, an independent Cricket Discipline Commission will decide on what, if any, penalty to impose - a seperate process to any court action.