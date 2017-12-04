Jarryd Roughead is unlikely to be back in AFL training before Christmas after minor knee surgery.
Hawks football boss Jason Burt said the "minor clean up procedure" meant the 30-year-old would miss the club's pre-season camp in New Zealand.
"This is obviously disappointing for Jarryd to miss out on pre-season camp however he remains positive and will now concentrate on his rehab," he said.
"This is only a minor set-back and we expect Jarryd to be fresh and ready for the start of the season."
The Hawthorn captain showed swelling to his left knee and club doctors have suggested a layoff of up to three weeks.
Roughead missed the opening two months of the 2016 season due to a PCL injury to his right knee.