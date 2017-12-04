Conservative senator Cory Bernardi insists he is not under a dual citizenship cloud.

Senator Bernardi revealed he held Irish citizenship but had lodged a form renouncing it in 2006, before he filled a Liberal Party casual vacancy in South Australia.

But he did not provide the Irish government's formal reply to his renunciation.

"For the record I'm not eligible for Italian citizenship. My father exclusively became an Australian citizen before I was born," Senator Bernardi told Sky News.

"I've fully renounced my post-nuptial citizenship by marriage before I came into parliament and that becomes effective immediately when you lodge it with the Irish Embassy."

He insisted he had legal advice to that effect.

Constitutional expert George Williams said Senator Bernardi could fall into the same trap as former One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who tried to renounce his British citizenship via email to the wrong address, but did not receive the formal renunciation notification until too late.

"It's obviously not enough just to send information in. You need to be diligent in following it up as well," Prof William said.