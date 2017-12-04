Australian job advertisements have risen in November, with employment concentrated in full-time jobs and picking up across all states.
The latest ANZ survey of job ads shows the number of positions advertised in November was up 1.5 per cent month-on-month - continuing on from a 1.5 per cent improvement in October and up 12.1 per cent from a year earlier.
ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said while the improved labour market has not yet translated into higher wages growth, the "solid prospects" for economic growth suggest a positive outlook for employment.