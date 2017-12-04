SA wicketkeeper Alex Carey has lifted the Redbacks into a strong position against Queensland. (AAP)

Mentioned as a bolter for Test selection at the start of the summer, Alex Carey has delivered for South Australia with a maiden Shield century.

If run-making for a wicketkeeper is key to higher honours then South Australia's Alex Carey has taken a stride towards international cricket after an impressive century put the Redbacks in the ascendancy against Queensland in Cairns on Monday.

Carey played shots to all corners of Cazaly's Stadium in striking 139 for his maiden first-class ton and career-best score.

Starting the day at a strong 8-328, Carey's knock helped lift the Redbacks to a virtually unbeatable 485.

In reply, second-placed Queensland are reeling at 4-123, still a massive 362 runs shy of South Australia's tally.

In concert with No.10 Chadd Sayers who made a career-high 46, Carey heaped pain on Queensland sharing in an intelligent 117-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Carey then displayed his hitting skills in a 45-run final-wicket cameo with tail-ender David Grant, eventually ending with 12 fours and two sixes to his name.

"It was a fantastic feeling to bring that (century) up with a good mate of mine in Chaddy Sayers and hopefully there is a few more to come," said Carey.

"I feel like I have been hitting the ball well throughout (the season).

"With Chaddy batting so well today, it gave me confidence that I didn't have to go too hard."

A month ago the 26-year-old's name was mentioned as a bolter for Ashes Test selection, with the position ultimately claimed by Tim Paine ahead of Peter Nevill and incumbent Matthew Wade.

Highly regarded for his skills with the gloves, Carey's next step will be to score runs on a more consistent basis, having now broken through for his first three-figure score after 22 previous first-class matches.

Queensland's hopes now partly rest on former Test opener Joe Burns who is 67 not out at the close, with Jack Wildermuth unbeaten on 10.

Sayers, who narrowly missed selection for the second Test against England in Adelaide, knocked over another Test discard Matthew Renshaw (4) in his second over, and looked dangerous throughout his ten overs in returning 1-30.

"I think we have a really good score so that is a pretty good day for us," said Carey.

"We really need to fight hard and grind out our wickets, but it is not going to be easy."