Australian offspinner Nathan Lyon has taken more Test wickets this year than any other bowler.

Lyon claimed four English wickets on Monday in the second Test in Adelaide, taking his tally to 55 for the year.

Lyon's haul in his ninth Test of the year takes him past South Africa's express paceman Kagiso Rababa, who has 54 wickets from 10 Tests.

The Australian's Test career has swung markedly since this time last year when he was expected to be dropped for the Adelaide Test against South Africa.

Australia had summoned tweaker Steve O'Keefe into their squad for the game against the Proteas but the left-armer was ruled out by a calf injury.

Before the Adelaide Ashes Test, Lyon noted that selection reprieve was a turning point in his career.

"If you look back, it's probably this Test match last year that I really was confident in my own skills to get the job done," Lyon told reporters last Thursday.

"Really go out there and prove a point that I'm the No.1 spinner in Australia and I needed to start playing like that."

MOST TEST WICKETS IN 2017:

* Nathan Lyon (Aust) 55. Tests 9*. Average 22.09. Best innings bowling 8-50

* Kagiso Rabada (SAf) 54. Tests 10. Ave: 20.96. Best 6-55

* Ravi Ashwin (Ind) 53. Tests: 11*. Ave 26.01. Best: 6-41

* Rangana Herath (SL) 52. Tests: 11. Ave: 27.53. Best: 6-43

* Ravi Jadeja (Ind) 50. Tests: 10*. Ave: 22.82. Best: 6-63

* denotes: currently Test match not yet finished