Glenn Maxwell has paid tribute to Shaun Marsh after his brilliant unbeaten century in the second Test in Adelaide.

Glenn Maxwell fought tooth and nail to hold his place in Australia's Test side but he admits the man who replaced him at No.6 thoroughly deserves his spot.

Maxwell could be forgiven for watching Shaun Marsh's heroics in the second Test at Adelaide Oval with mixed feelings.

The 29-year-old has piled on the runs for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield since his Ashes exclusion, but he views Marsh's success with the same glee as fans across the country.

"I was extremely happy for a guy like Shaun Marsh," Maxwell of Marsh's pivotal unbeaten knock of 126.

"We play at the same IPL franchise and having captained him (at Kings XI Punjab) I couldn't be happier for a guy like him to prove everyone wrong.

"I know he had a lot of doubters, but for him to get a hundred and play as well as he did and be unbeaten ... he looked unstoppable.

"He thoroughly deserves his spot. I think anyone who saw him bat during the one-day cup and at the start of the Shield season ... you could just tell that he was in a great head space.

"He's in the form of his life at the moment and hopefully he makes it a really good summer for him and continues to make big runs."

Having scored a sublime 287 against NSW last week, Maxwell continued his fine form for the Bushrangers with a commanding 96 against Western Australia.

Along with the pair of half-centuries he made against South Australia in November, Maxwell is building a strong case for a Test recall down the track.

"I'm not thinking about that too much," he said.

"With the way the (Test) guys are going let's just continue to support them - they're playing beautiful cricket.

"All I'm worried about right now is making sure the Vics are in winning positions."

Maxwell's innings has put the Bushrangers in a strong position at 4-247 in reply to the Warriors' first-innings total of 243 heading into day three of their Shield clash at the MCG.