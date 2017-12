Mitchell Pearce says his representative future didn't come into calculations when he decided to sign with NRL battlers Newcastle.

Mitchell Pearce has responded to Paul Gallen's swipe at his decision to overlook Cronulla in favour of NRL battlers Newcastle.

Pearce has his first training session with his new Knights teammates on Monday following his departure from the Sydney Roosters.

Gallen said he feared Pearce's representative career would suffer because of his decision to sign with the wooden spooners, however the No.7 said State of Origin hadn't entered his decision making.