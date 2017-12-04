Tim Paine feels relieved after the Australian wicketkeeper was cleared of a finger injury. (AAP)

Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine admits he feared the worst when struck on a brittle finger while batting against England.

Paine has been cleared of damage to his right index finger - the digit he has had seven operations on in the past seven years.

Paine was struck twice on the finger by balls from English quick Craig Overton while making 57 on Sunday in the second Ashes Test.

And he admitted immediate concern after copping the second blow.

"It got me pretty flush so I was a bit worried," Paine told ABC radio on Monday.

"But it has pulled up fine."

Paine was a shock selection for the Ashes series, returning after finger troubles curtailed his Test career.

The Tasmanian played four Tests in 2010 before initially injuring the finger in an exhibition game later that year.

Paine said the frequent problems created more mental doubts than physical, particularly when batting.

"I have put in a lot of work," he said.

"I have reshaped a little bit of my technique but it has also been a lot of mental stuff. I have done a lot of work with a sports psych (psychiatrist).

"I did battle drastically for a couple of years.

"But I feel like now ...I'm certainly on the way and have got more method about by my batting and have got much more control about my batting."