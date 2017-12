West Coast defender Shannon Hurn believes he has plenty more to offer as captain, and he wants to retain the role for a fourth straight year.

Hurn has captained the Eagles for the past three years, but Luke Shuey shapes as his likely successor - and the switch could happen as early as this summer.

West Coast possessed the oldest team in the AFL last season, but that will be vastly different in 2018 following a list overhaul that included the retirements of Matt Priddis, Sam Mitchell, Sam Butler, and Drew Petrie.