Australian skipper Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on reflects a growing trend in Test cricket.

AUSTRALIA HAVE OPTED NOT TO ENFORCE THE FOLLOW-ON IN ADELAIDE

* It is the fourth time from five opportunities that Steve Smith has opted not to make the opposition bat again

* Smith enforced the follow-on in Hobart in 2015 when Australia made an imposing 4(dec)-483 against West Indies. The hosts went on to win by an innings and 212 runs

* Smith came under fire for giving his bowlers a rest instead of making Pakistan bat again in Brisbane last summer. Australia had a first-innings lead of 287 but their winning margin wound up being just 39 runs after a late century from Asad Shafiq

* Smith's predecessors were similarly conservative. Michael Clarke waited until his final Test match to enforce the follow-on while Ricky Ponting only did so four times from 13 opportunities. Steve Waugh was the outlier, enforcing the follow-up at every opportunity

* There have only been three occasions on which a team has lost after enforcing the follow-on - remarkably, Australia have been on the receiving end all three times

* None is more notorious than Kolkata in 2001. Waugh's call backfired horribly when VVS Laxman scored 281 to set up a mammoth second-innings total of 7(d)-657. Set 384 to win, Australia fell 171 runs short

* Laxman's monster knock is thought to have contributed to captains behaving more conservatively. The follow-on rate has dropped by almost 25 per cent since 2001 according to ESPNCricinfo.