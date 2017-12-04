Australian greats have questioned why Steve Smith didn't enforce the follow-on against England. (AAP)

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke says he would have sent England in to bat again in the pink-ball Ashes Test.

Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on in Adelaide comes as little surprise despite several Test greats urging otherwise.

The Australian skipper followed a growing trend in Test cricket when he opted against sending England in to bat again on day three of the pink-ball Ashes Test.

England were bowled out for 227, trailing Australia by 215 runs, with more than 90 minutes left in Monday's evening session.

Smith would likely have been tempted by the option of bowling under the Adelaide Oval lights, where the pink ball has generated plenty of pace and movement.

The workload of Australia's quicks is likely to also have played on Smith's mind. Mitchell Starc bowled 20 overs while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sent down 16 apiece.

Former skipper Michael Clarke nonetheless urged Smith to go for the jugular in his Nine Network commentary role.

"They are well on top. England is under pressure. Their batsmen are struggling and are really down at the moment," Clarke said.

"Steve Smith and this Australian team can make a real statement, say to England 'get back in there, we believe we can knock you over twice'."

Test great and Australian selector Mark Waugh concurred on Triple M Radio.

"If it wasn't a day-night Test I would say definitely no but given the circumstances ... I'm thinking bowl again," he said.

Smith has had five opportunities to enforce the follow-on since assuming the captaincy and has done so just once.