AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND SECOND ASHES TEST, DAY THREE:

* Score: Australia 8(dec)-442 & 4-53. England 227

* Man of the moment: Chris Woakes. England desperately needed their bowlers to deliver under the Adelaide Oval lights after conceding a hefty first-innings lead. And none stood up better than Woakes, who left Australia reeling when he trapped Steve Smith lbw for six. The allrounder earlier dismissed David Warner with a delivery which jagged off the seam and was nicked to the slips. He was also among England's top scorers with a handy 36.

* Key moment: With Australia reeling at 3-41, Smith was trapped lbw by a ripping Jimmy Anderson inswinger and given out for a third-ball duck. But the Australian skipper called for a review and replays showed it was pitching outside leg by the finest of margins. Smith's luck ran out minutes later when he was struck in the pads by Woakes. A huge moment in the game and the series.

* Stat of the day: 55 - Nathan Lyon's tally of Test wickets in 2017, the most of any bowler. His haul in his ninth Test for the year took him past South African quick Kagiso Rababa (54 wickets from 10 Tests)

* Summary: Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on seemed reasonable enough given his bowlers' workload. But was it the right call? Australia's 268-run lead is nothing to sneeze at but England will take momentum into day four after a superb bowling performance in the evening session. Smith will be left to wonder whether Australia's quicks could have done an even better job under the conditions.