Ben Stokes is reportedly in line to be named in England's one-day squad later this week. (AAP)

Suspended allrounder Ben Stokes could be provisionally picked in England's one-day squad for a five-match series in Australia next month.

British newspaper The Daily Mail is reporting the pair might be provisionally included in England's one-day squad which is expected to be announced later this week.

Stokes and Hales have been suspended indefinitely by England's cricket board after being involved in a street brawl in Bristol in late September.

UK police have finalised their investigation into the fight with prosecutors now deciding whether to charge England's vice-captain.

The Daily Mail is reporting that barring a decision from prosecutors in the next couple of days "England are currently minded to include both men" in their one-day squad.

England play Australia in a five-match limited overs series starting on January 14.

The ban on Stokes and Hales applies only to England matches, with Stokes returning to competitive cricket in New Zealand last Sunday.

Stokes played a NZ domestic one-dayer for Canterbury and is expected to feature in another game for them in Auckland on Wednesday.

England hierarchy have said they will reassess their status once prosecutors announce whether they will be charged.