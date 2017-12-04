"It's been a long time since I've been out injured - the rehab is going well and hopefully I'll be back soon," Stones told Sky Sports.
"I'd like to be back out there for Christmas but let's see where it goes. I think it might be just after."
City re-established their eight-point lead atop the league table and extended their winning streak to 20 games across all competitions with a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday.
Stones made 18 appearances for City before the injury and he credits manager Pep Guardiola for his strong performances this campaign.
"It's been a joy to play in - Pep is very demanding," Stones added.
"Everyday Pep wants to improve you as a player - I feel like I've done that off the pitch as well being in the surroundings that his staff have created. That's a quality in itself to be able to bring that out of his players."
Guardiola's side travel to Shakhtar Donetsk for their final Champions League group game on Wednesday before a highly-anticipated derby against second-placed Manchester United next Sunday.
