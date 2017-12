Concerns are held for former Australian swimming coach Don Talbot, who has been reported missing from his home on the Gold Coast.

Former Australian swimming coach Don Talbot has gone missing from his Gold Coast home, with police holding concerns for the 84-year-old's welfare.

He was last seen in Currumbin Waters about 9.30pm on Sunday, and Queensland police are appealing for help to find him, with concerns for his welfare as he has a medical condition.

Police say he may be travelling in a blue 2011 Skoda Octavia with Queensland registration 884-VBA.