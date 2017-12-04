Residents of beachfront properties on the NSW south coast need to be on alert with wild weather set to hit the region. Pictured is a file image. (AAP)

Wild weather is set to lash the NSW south coast with residents of beachfront homes warned to be alert but not alarmed.

The weather bureau has issued a severe weather warning for coastal regions from Nowra south to Narooma as a "bigger than usual" high tide combines with a deep low-pressure system plus strong winds.

The high tide is set to peak between 9am and 10am on Tuesday, bureau meteorologist Mohammed Nabi told AAP on Monday.

Heavy rain in excess of 100 millimetres - which could lead to flash flooding - is forecast until midday Tuesday.

"Residents need to be alert, not alarmed," Mr Nabi said.

This alert comes after Victoria's north and northeast saw record rainfalls at the weekend.

In Echuca, near the border of NSW, more than 123mm of rain fell overnight until 9am on Saturday, breaking the 159-year-old daily rain record, Bureau of Metereology figures show.

Other record-breaking falls were recorded in Euroa, which had 146mm of rain, breaking 132 years of records in the town and Eildon received 149mm, the highest recorded in 131 years.

The record-breaking rains was a "fairly exceptional" event, senior forecaster Scott Williams said.

"Over the past 48 hours we've seen the development of a very large and quite intense weather event across southeastern Australia...Victoria has borne the brunt of it," Mr Williams said.

Areas such as Strathbogie, Stanhope and Mt Bulla were also setting new records.