US President Donald Trump has launched an attack on the FBI, saying its reputation was in "tatters" and promising "we will bring it back to greatness".

The president was responding to reports that a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling because of anti-Trump text messages.

Trump also tweeted earlier: "Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI 'agent's role in Clinton probe under review.' Led Clinton Email probe."

The agent had also worked on the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

The president wrote that after years under fired FBI director James Comey, "with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more)", the agency's reputation "is in Tatters - worst in History!"'

The president also retweeted a tweet suggesting FBI director Chris Wray "needs to clean house".

The president said earlier on Sunday he never asked Comey to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.