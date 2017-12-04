President Donald Trump has endorsed US Senate candidate Roy Moore, throwing his weight behind the embattled Alabama Republican ahead of next week's special election in the state that has been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moore has called the allegations against him false, and Trump, in a post on Twitter on Monday, said Republicans needed Moore to win in order to secure votes on key issues such as immigration.

"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama," Trump wrote.

A number of top Republican senators have called on 70-year-old Moore to step aside following claims he molested or harassed teenage girls as young as 14 while he was in his 30s.

Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court judge, flatly denies the claims.