Malcolm Turnbull looks set to stride into Parliament House in an upbeat mood for what could be the final sitting week of the year.

After months of chaos and division within his coalition government, the prime minister has taken Barnaby Joyce's landslide win in the New England by-election as a new lease of life.

Mr Turnbull is even confidently talking about winning the 2019 federal election as leader.

He expects the marriage equality legislation will pass after a debate that will dominate the week, and he is also promising to announce personal income tax cuts before the next election.

The latest Newspoll has added to that confidence with results showing the coalition gaining ground on Labor, with its primary vote just one percentage point behind at 36 per cent.

And Mr Turnbull is now ahead of Mr Shorten by 39 per cent to 33 as preferred prime minister.

Economic data this week could also add to his positive tone with the national accounts expected to show economic growth running at a healthy rate of more than three per cent.

The huge result in the New England by-election comes as the last Ipsos-Fairfax poll for 2017 revealed almost three-quarters of voters want an end to leadership instability in Canberra.

Up to 71 per cent of voters polled think elected prime ministers should govern for a full-term rather than be dumped before an election.

For coalition voters, support for letting a prime minister serve a full-term surged to 80 per cent.

There is also the great unknown about what the citizenship disclosures will throw up when they are published for senators on Monday and MPs later in the week.

Mr Turnbull is confident no other coalition members will be sucked into the citizenship fiasco but is adamant he will use his government numbers to unilaterally refer Labor MPs who are in doubt to the High Court.